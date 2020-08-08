Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Crossroads United Methodist Church holds outdoor service
Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave. in Kimberly, will hold an outdoor worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Please bring your own chair, an umbrella and/or sun hat. Wear a mask and plan to be social distanced.
Call 208-423-4311 for more information
Paul United Methodist Church holds outdoor service
Paul United Methodist Church, 127 W. Clark St., will hold an outdoor worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Please bring your own chair (if unable, some chairs will be available). Masks are required (and will be available) and social distancing will be practiced. Feel free to bring an umbrella and/or sun hat. Shade will also be provided.
Call 208-438-5358 for more information.
Online Service ‘Sing the Body Electric’
What is it in life that makes us feel alive? The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday, “I Sing the Body Electric,” is based on the poem by Walt Whitman and song by Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford.
Members will share their own stories of when they feel most “Electric.” Karen Fothergill will host.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join online at 10:30 a.m.
For instructions on how to enter the online service, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message saying you would like to join the service.
August Ingathering at Ascension
During the month of August, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension is taking donations for the “Angel Fund” at the Twin Falls School District. This fund is designed to meet the needs of families in the district and help children succeed in school. Essential needs like clothing, cleaning supplies, transportation and school supplies for these students may be provided. The Angel Fund is a direct way to help show God’s love to the least of these. Donations may be made to: Twin Falls School District Attn: Bill Brulotte, 201 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls, ID 83301. Please put “Angel Fund” in the memo line.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, has resumed in-person worship services with modifications to assure the health of the congregation. Worship will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers. Following the service, there will be no fellowship gathering or Christian education program.
In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of both services will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag. For later viewing, the recorded services will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
