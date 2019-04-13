Ascension celebrates Holy Week
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to commemorate Jesus’ final week on earth:
- Palm Sunday — Worship with Holy Communion will take place at 9 a.m. at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., beginning in the courtyard if weather permits. Nursery care will begin at 8:45 a.m. There will be no Ascension Café nor coffee hour after the service.
- Maundy Thursday — A foot-washing service will begin at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary and will conclude with the stripping of the altar. Child care will be provided.
- Good Friday — Stations of the Cross will be observed at noon, with the Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Child care will be provided in the evening.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
‘Palau’ shows at Buhl Calvary Chapel today
BUHL — The premiere of “Palau the Movie” was last week at theaters in the United States and Central and South America — but more than 100 miles away. Because of this, Jan Wimberley of Buhl and pastors from Buhl First Christian Church and Calvary Chapel have arranged for a contracted showing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl.
The story is of a man, born in Argentina, who committed his life to the works of the Lord. Amidst both seemingly insurmountable struggles — including the death of his father at a young — and perseverance, he became one of the greatest evangelists in history. Luis’ story demonstrates what God can do with a willing heart and the message of forgiveness and eternal life. He has been called “The Billy Graham of South America.” This is a movie of hope and purpose for the entire family.
A free will offering or suggested $8 donation at the door is recommended. All admissions proceeds will go to support the Palau Evangelistic Ministry, at the suggestion of the movie producer.
Unitarian Universalists consider downtime
TWIN FALLS — “Maybe you can catch me on my cellphone,” will be the topic at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Rev. Elizabeth Greene will speak about what keeps us so busy in this modern world.
Religious traditions of all kinds encourage slowing down, noticing what is going on around us and simply being still. But many have a kind of non-stop life — work-related, volunteering, or keeping up with a home and kids. How much downtime does it take to be truly human and in touch with each other and larger truths?
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel.
Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Newcomers of all religious paths — or none at all — are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Gooding Community Chorale presents Easter cantata this weekend
GOODING — The Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra will present “Come, Touch the Robe: Encounters with the Healer, the Servant, the Lord of Easter” — an Easter cantata by Pepper Choplin — under the direction of Rick Strickland.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 4 p.m. Sunday at the United Methodist Church, 805 Main St., Gooding.
Refreshments will be served after the Saturday concert. Following the Sunday performance, a Soup & Pie fundraiser will be held in the basement of the church, concurrent with a dessert auction.
There is no charge for the concerts. Free-will donations will be appreciated.
Rock Creek Church hosts speakers
TWIN FALLS — Rock Creek Community Church will host Lance and Grace Earl of Rockland to speak at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 262 Fifth Ave. E. The subject will be their exodus from another religion — their spiritual journey. All are invited to come and hear this exciting testimony.
Kimberly Methodists hold Easter events
KIMBERLY — Crossroads United Methodist Church will host a Maundy Thursday service at noon at the church, 131 Syringa Ave. Everyone is welcome to participate in this special worship service centered around a simple meal.
The Easter service will be at 10:30 a.m. at the church. An Egg-stravaganza Easter Egg Hunt will follow worship at noon. All children are welcome for fun and surprises.
Holy Week schedule for Rupert Methodists
RUPERT — The Rupert United Methodist Church, 605 H St., will offer Holy Week events in the upcoming week.
Palm Sunday — Sunday School at 9:30 and worship at 11:00 a.m. with the Chancel Choir.
There will be no Maundy Thursday or Good Friday services.
Easter — Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. at Paul Cemetery Chapel and worship service with Communion at 11 a.m. with a message from Rev. Madden. An Easter egg hunt will follow during Hospitality Time.
The community is welcome to attend these events. For more information, call 208-436-3354.
Holy Week services at Magic Valley Bible Church
TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Bible Church will hold its Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 204 Main Ave. W. The service will commemorate Jesus’ sacrificial death on the cross with Communion and Pastor Bear’s sermon “The Theological Implications of the Cross of Christ.”
The Easter Sunday service will be at 9 a.m. at the church, to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus through music and the preaching of the Word. Church youth will lead worship.
The sermon will be “Jesus: The Resurrection and the Life,” taken from John 11:25–26. There will be a potluck meal following the service.
For more information, call 208-733-5248 or email mvbc@mvbibletf.org.
Twin Falls Methodists host Holy Week events
TWIN FALLS — The United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E., will celebrate Palm Sunday to remember Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.
The Holding Space series will continue by talking about holding space for expectations and exploring all the excitement that surrounded Jesus’ when he entered Jerusalem. Before and after the Sunday service, there will be an interactive worship opportunity with palm leaves for everyone and instructional videos to help turn those leaves into works of art.
During Holy Week — a week of going back in history to remember some of the most transformative events in Christian history — the sanctuary will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for prayer and meditation. Stop by and spend some time in reflection.
The church will host four uplifting events on Easter:
- 7 to 7:45 a.m. — Sunrise celebration of Easter and Earth Day at Shoshone Falls with music, standing yoga/meditation and reflections on new life and growth
- 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. — Easter and Earth Day celebration at the church with music, Communion and hope. Learn, plant something and connect.
- 4 to 5 p.m. — Easter and Earth Day music and yoga at the church with Jenny Hanson, Skyler Rienstra and friends to celebrate new life and growth
- 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Easter and Earth Day group meditation to foster thankfulness
For more information, call 208-733-5872 or email etha@twin.church.
Celebrate Faith in Christ Through Music
BURLEY — The community is invited to attend the 18th Celebration of Faith in Christ Through Music at 7 p.m. April 28 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd., Burley. The program will showcase seven different churches and three different schools.
Presenters will include the Catholic Spanish Choir, Rupert and Burley Methodist choirs, Declo High School Trendsetters and regional men’s and regional primary choirs from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To complete the program, there will be a Catholic vocal solo, Mountain View Worship Band, Burley High School boys quartet and Minico High School Chamber Orchestra.
It will be a wonderful night of music celebrating Christ and his life. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Magic Valley Ministries offers Holy Week activities
BUHL — All who are interested in experiencing a classic Christian Holy Week celebration in a casual style are welcome to attend the United Methodist churches of Buhl, Filer, Hagerman, Jerome and Wendell:
- Maundy Thursday — A fish dinner and special Communion service will be at 6 p.m. at the Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple St. Reservations are suggested; call 208-329-0254.
- Good Friday Tenebrae service — Stations of the Cross will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rev. Penny’s labyrinth, 4292 N. 1500 E., Buhl. Spend time in prayer and walk the labyrinth. A service will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Hagerman United Methodist Church, 270 E. Salmon St.
- Easter — A community Easter Sunrise Service will be at 7 a.m. on the lawn of the Filer United Methodist Church, 318 Union Ave. Breakfast will be served after the service in the church.
Easter worship celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ will be held at all churches. Rev. Mike Hollomon will lead worship at 9:30 a.m. in Hagerman and at 11:30 a.m. in Buhl. At 9:30 a.m., Rev. Penny Hodges will be in Wendell and also at 11 a.m. in Filer. A celebration service of scripture and Easter music will be held at 11:30 a.m. in Jerome at 211 S. Buchanan St.
For more information, call 208-324-2981 or ema
