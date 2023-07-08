Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Get the ball rolling

Unitarian Universalism has a long history of activism dating back to Unitarian origins in Europe and continuing in the United States. Universalism has a similar history of activism in the US and that in part is why the two religions merged in 1964 to become Unitarian Universalism. The Civil Rights marches in the 1960s included many Unitarian Universalists (UUs) clergy and members who stood with numerous civil human rights, the LGTBQ+ community, refugees and other minority groups continues to be a big part of Unitarian Universalism. The Magic Valley UU Fellowship is comparatively small, but there is strong support among its congregants for the same ideals and values of equality.

Join us this Sunday for a discussion on the issues today that are important to us and how we can get the ball rolling in the development of strategies for how we can be activists for keeping America as a place that honors all people regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, immigration status or religion.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome. NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.

We are handicapped accessible at the back of the building. Please park off the alley or on the street in front or on the side of the building. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is Welcome!

June 25 – Sermon Title “A Divisive Gospel” Romans 6:1-11 and Matthew 10:24-39

209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls

Community Outreach: Blessing Box – Always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside the church entrance on Fifth Avenue.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension

Ascension Welcomes Bishop Jos Tharakan

On Sunday, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites you to a service of Holy Eucharist at 9:00 a.m. All are welcome at services of worship, including children.

This Sunday, Ascension Church welcomes the Rt. Rev. Jos Tharakan, Episcopal Bishop of Idaho. Originally from Kerala, India, Bishop Jos was consecrated in June 2022 having previously served Episcopal congregations in Arkansas.

Ascension Church's Sunday service is in-person and available online at Ascension's YouTube channel "The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls." All are welcome at services of worship, including children. The building is handicapped accessible and located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or 208-733-1248.

