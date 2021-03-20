Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to worship with us on this fifth weekend of Lent at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service. Following each service, drive through communion will be offered curbside in the front circle of the church, from 6 to 6:30 Saturday evening and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
A livestream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time.
Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.
Wednesday night Lenten study continues on Zoom at 7 p.m., with priests Rob and Lauren Schoeck leading a discussion of “Life Transformed: The Way of Love in Lent.” Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: ‘Commitment’
Commitment has several meanings, but most commonly it means the act of binding yourself — intellectual or emotionally — to a course of action. We frequently use the word in a context that indicates we share a commitment with others. In such usage, it conveys a concept that the course of action to which we are committed is one of value and benefit to a larger group, and not just to ourselves.
A shared commitment provides energy and synergistic support that moves us along toward accomplishment of a desired result or state of being. Ultimately this is what commitment means: moving from awareness to action, and from hope to impact.
Keeping the promises we make to ourselves gives us the strength and self-confidence needed to follow through on the promises we make to those around us, and faithfully following through on our relationship commitments lets us fully realize ourselves as the interdependent creatures we are. In Sunday’s Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service, a member of our fellowship will initiate small group discussions in which our members will share and discuss their commitment experiences.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter our online service, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service.