Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Commitment’

Commitment has several meanings, but most commonly it means the act of binding yourself — intellectual or emotionally — to a course of action. We frequently use the word in a context that indicates we share a commitment with others. In such usage, it conveys a concept that the course of action to which we are committed is one of value and benefit to a larger group, and not just to ourselves.

A shared commitment provides energy and synergistic support that moves us along toward accomplishment of a desired result or state of being. Ultimately this is what commitment means: moving from awareness to action, and from hope to impact.