Prayers for All meets today
TWIN FALLS — The first Saturday of the month means Prayers for All will happen, sponsored by the Baha’i Faith of Twin Falls. Celebrate by praying for everyone from different faith perspectives.
The public is invited at 10 a.m. Saturday to Max Newlin’s house, 328 Seventh Ave. E. for the event. The theme for July is the Abrahamic traditions including Orthodox Judaism, Reform Judaism, Sunni Islam, Shi’a Islam, Ahmadiyya and the Baha’i faith.
Prayers will be read form “Bhagavad Gita,” the “Quran,” “Baha’i Prayers” and Christian, Jewish and Buddhist scriptures. For more information, call Newlin at 208-221-8621.
Never PC (Politically Correct)
TWIN FALLS — Caring about the impact of our words is not synonymous with being PC — politically correct. What’s the difference and why does it matter?
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for a thoughtful reflection on this topic. The Rev. Jenny Peek, visiting Unitarian Universalist minister from Pocatello, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Latter-day Saints celebrate 100 years in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate its 100th anniversary of organizing in Twin Falls with a musical production, “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection.” This high-quality production will include a live orchestra, talented actors and singers and wonderful stage sets.
The uplifting event is free for everyone. Performances will be from 7 to 9 p.m. July 25 to 27 and 2 to 4 p.m. July 27 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls.
As a sacred musical drama depicting events surrounding the Savior’s life, the production is foremost a testimony of Christ and his divine mission as the redeemer of the world.
The first act, about his birth, depicts the events leading up to the Nativity including the stories of Zacharias and Elisabeth, Mary and Joseph and the shepherds of Bethlehem.
The second act, about his resurrection, begins with Christ’s burial and recounts the visitations of the resurrected Savior to Cleopas and the disciple on the road to Emmaus, to Mary Magdalene at the garden tomb and to the Apostles in the upper room and by the Sea of Galilee.
The production closes with the Savior’s charge to take the gospel to all the world and the joyous anticipation of his millennial return.
To buy tickets, go to twinfallspageant.org.
Ascension collects for school district food programs
TWIN FALLS —During the month of July, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will take donations of non-perishable food for the Twin Falls School District food pantries and backpack program. Items such as granola bars, nutritional snacks and foods which a child can fix are welcome. Leave donations in the gathering area of the church.
The Holy Communion worship service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., with the Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Healing Prayer will also be offered during the service. Nursery care for children younger than five will be from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
Djembe Drumming with Robby Fox will meet from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, with a fee of $10 for participants. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
All are welcome for worship, study or fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
