Paradise Point Ingathering at Ascension

During the month of May, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect items for campers who will visit Paradise Point Camp this summer on Payette Lake near McCall. Sunscreen, Bandaids, stamps, stationery packets, mugs, pool noodles, paintbrushes, washable markers, pencils, and pens are some of the items being collected. Learn more about Paradise Point Camp, a place of faith, fellowship, and fun, at their website: paradisepointcamp.org.

Sunday morning worship with Holy Communion will be celebrated by Fr. Shawn Carty at 9 a.m. Sunday and will be in-person and available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.EpiscopalTwinFalls.org or 208-733-1248.

Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Flower Service Communion

The Flower Ceremony, sometimes referred to as Flower Communion or Flower Festival, is an annual ritual that celebrates beauty, human uniqueness, diversity, and community. Originally created in 1923 by Unitarian minister Norbert Capek of Prague, Czechoslovakia, the Flower Ceremony was introduced to the United States by Rev. Maya Capek, Norbert’s widow. All are welcome to this ceremony, where everyone is asked to bring a flower to share if they are able. After a blessing of the flowers that have been placed in a shared vase, each person will take home a different flower than the one they brought to honor the diversity found in our faith community.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign-in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign-in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 AM at 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls.

For further information please call 208-613-3852 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

May 7 Sermon Title: “The Good Extremist” 1Peter 2:1-5 and Acts 11:1-18

May 14th Sermon Title: “Out of Ashes, A New Day” Acts 11:19-26 and Luke 21:5-19

Everyone is Welcome!

Community Outreach – We love our community!

Blessing Box — Always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside Church entrance on Fifth Avenue.

Sandwich Saturday — Free bag lunch event, May 13 and May 27, 10:30 a.m. located outside church entrance.