Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Worship at Ascension; Community Garden

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community for Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 8, celebrated by the Rev. Canon Lauren Schoeck.

A fellowship reception will take place after the service.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Gardeners at the Community Garden at Ascension will begin gardening today. Look for your name to find your designated space.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

In the space of between

Our lives are full of transitions. There is traveling and weddings. Sometimes it’s a pleasure to enjoy the changes. Sometimes the transitions are a moment of peace. We can use transitions to learn.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave E. as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the “subject” line write “Zoom Service May 8th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Those who wish to attend our service in person are allowed as long as they are fully vaccinated, wear a mask during the service and maintain social distancing during the service.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m., Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Missionary announcement

Kelsie Ann Pope has been called to serve in the England Birmingham Mission as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She will be speaking at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, in the Burley 9th Ward, located at 2050 Normal Ave. She is the daughter of Brian and Karmen Pope.

