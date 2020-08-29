Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Bishop Thom visits Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the Rt. Rev. Brian Thom, Bishop of the Diocese of Idaho, for his annual visitation at worship services this weekend at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. All are invited to come welcome the bishop. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
In addition, for those remaining at home, real time live streaming of both the Saturday and Sunday services will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag. For those not able to join in online at the live time, the service will be available for viewing at any time about 12 hours after the live service.
In August, Ascension has been promoting donations to the “Angel Fund” at the Twin Falls School District, which can provide essential needs like clothing, cleaning supplies, transportation and school supplies for students of newly arriving families. The goal is to keep kids in school and help them to not only survive but thrive no matter their home life. Donations can be made to Twin Falls School District , Attn: Bill Brulotte, 201 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls, ID 83301; please put “Angel Fund” in the memo line.
All activities, meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.
Online service: Our Path Forward
This Sunday, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship visiting minister Rev. Jenny Peek of Pocatello will share her reflection on the report, “Widening the Circle of Concern” from the Unitarian Universalist Association’s Commission for Institutional Change.
We celebrate the dreams and achievements of our forebears while challenging ourselves to embrace justice work needed for today and tomorrow.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter the online service, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and say you would like to view the service.
Burley’s First Presbyterian Church joins National Back to Church Sunday
National Back to Church Sunday is the national movement of churches reaching out to their communities for Christ — because the need for true biblical community has never been greater.
Join the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, in worshiping at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
