Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Bishop Thom visits Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the Rt. Rev. Brian Thom, Bishop of the Diocese of Idaho, for his annual visitation at worship services this weekend at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. All are invited to come welcome the bishop. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.

In addition, for those remaining at home, real time live streaming of both the Saturday and Sunday services will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag. For those not able to join in online at the live time, the service will be available for viewing at any time about 12 hours after the live service.