Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Philosophy of Wellness presenter: Nancy Gibson

Wellness encompasses our whole being: Emotional, spiritual, and physical. Holistic wellness is flexible, forgiving, and aware. Embracing the ancient traditions of civilizations that thrived on planet Earth for millennia is where we begin our wellness journey.

Nancy Gibson is a certified functional nutritional therapy practitioner, as well as a student success advisor at the College of Southern Idaho. She is a lifelong learner, teacher, counselor and health-minded human. Her goal is to bring awareness to the many belief systems, social systems and principles that can lead seekers on a pathway to either Dis-Ease or Well-Being!

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service on Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Annual meeting at Ascension; Final Sunday for Ingathering

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are optional.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at EpiscopalTwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Immediately following the service, the all-parish annual meeting will be held. New vestry members and delegates to Diocesan Convention will be elected, and reports from all programs and parish committees will be available in a written annual report. All are invited to attend the annual meeting.

This is the final Sunday for bringing gently used or new books to be given to elementary school children in the TF School District. The items donated will be blessed before distribution to the school district in the coming weeks.

Ascension Episcopal Church is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Full Life Family Church hosting six weekly trivia nights

Full Life Family Church in Twin Falls will be hosting six weekly trivia nights beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Come out for a family dinner and a friendly game of Bible Trivia. Create your own team or join up with an existing team to battle it out for bragging rights and the world cheesiest trophy.

Donations accepted for dinner and child care.