‘Ascension Reads’ meets Sunday
“What Do We Do With the Bible?” a book by Father Richard Rohr, will be discussed from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the December Ascension Reads gathering in the sanctuary at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. This short book was written in response to the question frequently asked Rohr by many people. Questions, contact David at 208-733-8881.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care for children 5 years and under is available beginning at 8:45 a.m. Refreshments will be offered in the parish hall after the worship service. Ascension Café, the adult discussion group, will also meet following the worship service concluding the discussion of “Paul, the reluctant apostle.” All are welcome for worship, fellowship and study.
On Wednesdays, Knit-Us-Together, the handwork group, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. in the small meeting room.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or call 208-733-1248.
The Many Reasons for the Season
Christmas is probably the most recognized holiday in the U.S. and many other countries at this time of year, at least in part because of all the commercial and media attention.
However, there are many other reasons for celebration in December that represent other faiths and beliefs worthy of recognition: Hanukkah, Rohatsu or Bodhi Day, Kwanzaa, Boxing Day, Winter Solstice and others.
Join Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for a commemorative service recognizing the many events in December that give many reasons for the season.
Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who my need it.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
The fellowship meets at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Liberty Quartet in Jerome
Liberty Quartet will perform at Jerome Free Will Baptist Church Sunday at 10 a.m.
The church is at 810 S. Cleveland St., Jerome.
Caroling with First Christian
Members of the First Christian Church will go caroling at 5 p.m. Sunday. Anyone who would like to participate is welcome.
Carolers will meet at the church, 601 Shoshone Street North, in Twin Falls, and take the church bus to their singing destinations.
For more information, contact Rich Russell at 208-420-6909.
