Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

By the content of character

When the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. dreamt his children would be judged not for the color of their skin but by the content of their character, he was visioning a path not of color blindness but of human wholeness. Have you ever said or thought, “I don’t see color?” Or its sibling sentiments of tolerance, “I don’t care who you love,” “It doesn’t matter to me if you come from rags or riches.” Such expressions arrest King’s vision, imprisoning the potential in one fell swoop of dismissal.

Join us Sunday, as our visiting minister Rev. Jenny Peek joins us via Zoom to share her message on the value and necessity of perceiving wholeness in order to love King’s vision into full being.

Our service Sunday, Jan. 8th will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Episcopal Worship; Ascension Reads

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are optional.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at EpiscopalTwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.

At 4 p.m., Sunday, “Ascension Reads” will continue a discussion of “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari. The class is in person as well as online. Call Linda, 208-490-0960 for the Zoom Meeting information.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Full Life Family Church hosting six weekly trivia nights

Full Life Family Church in Twin Falls will be hosting six weekly trivia nights beginning 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 31. Come out for a family dinner and a friendly game of Bible Trivia. Create your own team or join up with an existing team to battle it out for bragging rights and the world cheesiest trophy.

Donations accepted for dinner and childcare. Hope to see you there!