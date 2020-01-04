During the month of January, Ascension Episcopal Church will collect new or gently used children’s books for the Twin Falls School District. These donations will be given to students to take home, read and re-read, to help them perfect their reading fluency scores. Suggestions for books includes anything from board books to early reader books. Picture books are great for pre-readers also, as the books help develop vocabulary. Donations may be left in the gathering area of the church.
Sunday morning, Ascension will celebrate Epiphany, also known as Twelfth Night or Three Kings Day, at the 9 a.m. worship service. On this day, Christians all over the world gather to celebrate the manifestation of Christ to the world. Nursery care for children 5 years and under is available from 8:45 a.m. until after the service. A fellowship coffee hour is held after the worship service, as well as Adult Christian Education. Father Rob Schoeck will resume the discussion of The Way of Love with the topic “Pray.”
Sunday afternoon from 4 to 5:30 p.m., “Living the Questions” will begin an ecumenical study, “Dialogues on Race” at Ascension. Christian leaders from The Episcopal Church of Ascension, Our Savior Lutheran Church and The First Presbyterian Church, all from Twin Falls, are working together and invite members of their congregations and the community to explore this curriculum program together.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Dr. N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopalidaho.org or call 208-733-1248.
‘A People of Covenant’
On Sunday, Mary Beth Bolin, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship intern minister, will lead a service to deepen understanding of covenant, the promises that members make to each other in order to stay in healthy relationships as a community.
The Unitarian Universalist faith is often described as a “covenantal” rather than a “creedal” faith, meaning that it is the way we treat each other that matters the most and holds us together, not any beliefs or creeds.
In preparation for making a covenant that we can all commit to as a community, we will hear from a couple of congregants about what right relationship within the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship means to them, and invite all to share written ideas and feedback.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com, or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
