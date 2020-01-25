Annual meeting at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will hold the all-parish annual meeting on Sunday immediately following worship. New vestry members and delegates to the Diocesan Convention will be elected, and reports from all programs and parish committees will be available in a written Annual Report. All are invited to attend the annual meeting. The congregation is asked to bring a light brunch snack to share.
The Sunday worship service of Holy Communion will be held at 9 a.m. Ascension Café will not be held this week. Child care for children 5 and younger will be available from 8:45 a.m. through the worship service.
This is the final Sunday for the ingathering of new or gently used children’s books for the Twin Falls School District. These donations will be given to students to take home, read and re-read to help them perfect their reading fluency scores.
From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, “Dialogues on Race” will continue at Ascension. Prior attendance is not required.
On Monday, Drums Not Tums Drumming will be held at the church from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. There is no charge for this community drumming class; if you need a drum supplied please call 208-961-1349.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or call 208-733-1248.
‘Add the Words’
Respect for the inherent worth and dignity of all people is the first principle of Unitarian Universalism. Megan Carter, vice chair of “Add the Words,” will present information about the organization behind the equal rights movement to update the Idaho Human Rights Act.
You have free articles remaining.
Add the Words and their coalition partners have fought for 15 years to have the words “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” added to the existing protections in the Idaho Human Rights Act. Each year, the Idaho Legislature has not only failed update the statute, they have entertained bills that would directly harm LGBTQ Idahoans.
This presentation will discuss a brief history of the “Add the Words” movement, the legislation expected to be introduced in the 2020 Legislative session, and how to talk to lawmakers about these issues.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.
For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.