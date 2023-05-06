First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

209 Fifth Ave., Twin Falls

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

May 7 Sermon Title: “The Good Extremist” 1Peter 2:1-5 and Acts 11:1-18

May 14th Sermon Title: “Out of Ashes, A New Day” Acts 11:19-26 and Luke 21:5-19

Community Outreach – We love our community!

Blessing Box – Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Box located outside church entrance on 5th Ave, always available.

Sandwich Saturday – Free bag lunch event, May 13 and May 27, to be held outside church entrance.

Creative Courage

This week at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Timothy Ellis, our intern minister, will explore creative courage. We’ll reflect on the specific possibilities that arise in moments of uncertainty.

By cultivating a willingness to be in the unknown, we open ourselves up to new opportunities and possibilities. In withstanding the discomfort, we grow our ability to explore new paths forward. This will be Timothy’s last Sunday at MVUUF as our intern minister.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign-in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign-in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 AM at 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls.

For further information please call 208-613-3852 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

Paradise Point Ingathering at Ascension

During the month of May, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect items for campers who will visit Paradise Point Camp this summer on Payette Lake near McCall. Sunscreen, Bandaids, stamps, stationery packets, mugs, pool noodles, paintbrushes, washable markers, pencils, and pens are some of the items being collected. Learn more about Paradise Point Camp, a place of faith, fellowship, and fun, at their website: paradisepointcamp.org.

Sunday morning worship with Holy Communion will be celebrated by Fr. Shawn Carty at 9 a.m. Sunday and will be in-person and available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.EpiscopalTwinFalls.org or 208-733-1248.