Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Humanism: Does it fit you spiritually?

Humanism is the belief that human beings are the source of meaning and values. It is a scientific search, self-correcting and open to change with new knowledge and new insights. Some religious evangelists deride Humanism as a faith leading to nowhere. Humanists see humanity as having the capacity for continued growth and development, and they accept responsibility for encouraging that growth. But, there are different types of humanism. Literary Humanism, Renaissance Humanism. Western Cultural Humanism, Philosophical Humanism, Christian Humanism, Modern, Secular, and Religious Humanism. Please join us to learn and discuss this philosophy of living.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service November 27th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Advent Lessons and Carols

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community for a service of Advent Lessons and Carols, 9 a.m. Sunday. The Festival of Lessons and Carols is a service of Scripture and song that dates to the late 19th century.

In this service, we listen to Scripture lessons which recount the Fall, the promise of a Messiah, the Incarnation, and the Great Commission to preach the Good News, and intersperse them with Advent carols hailing the coming of Christ.

A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service. Masks are optional.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.