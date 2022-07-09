Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

The role of covenant and building religious communities

Timothy Ellis, incoming Intern Minister for the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, joins us Sunday, July 10 for our service. Timothy is joining us after completing a Master’s of Divinity from Harvard Divinity School and has served two other congregations in the Boston, Massachusetts area. Timothy will share on the role of covenant and building religious communities of strength and support.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service July 10.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Worship at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Morning Prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday. Childcare may be available, though children are welcome in the worship service. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.