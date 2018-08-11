Unitarian Universalists explore finding home by giving home
TWIN FALLS — Wyatt Schroeder will speak at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls, near the old hospital.
Schroeder is the executive director of Charitable Assistance to Communities’ Homeless, an organization in the Boise area working to end homelessness for families with stable housing, financial independence and resilience. He is responsible for the strategic management, fund development, storytelling and the program success of CATCH.
Schroeder’s presentation will focus on his work in ending homelessness as an exploration of the spiritual journey towards a home in all its complexities.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is at the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Game night at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — Ascension Episcopal Church will hold its monthly game night from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. A variety of games for all ages will be provided. The public is welcome to participate.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Childcare for children seven and younger will begin at 8:45 a.m. A fellowship coffee hour and birthday celebration will be held after the service.
Djembe drumming — simple drumming in community — will be offered from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the church. Call 208-961-1349 with questions or if you need a drum supplied.
Family Movie Night will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in the parish hall.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church, which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Sr. Rose Mary celebrates 60 years as a nun
TWIN FALLS — Sister RoseMary Boessen, RSM, invites the community to help celebrate her 60th year as a Sister of Mercy.
A Mass of Thanksgiving in Gratitude to Our Lord and His Mother will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E., Twin Falls. A reception will follow at the parish hall.
Boessen started La Posada in 1993. The nonprofit organization has been serving Spanish speaking immigrants in south-central Idaho for 25 years.
