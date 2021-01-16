Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Worship online with Episcopal Church of the Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites you to join online worship of Holy Eucharist live at 5 p.m. Saturday. Click the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” The livestream will start 10 minutes before the hour, with the service beginning promptly on the hour.
For those not able to join us online at the live time, the service will be available for viewing at any time a few hours after the live service.
Bishop Brian Thom, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Idaho, has suspended in person worship in Episcopal churches until Idaho moves up again to the Stage Three level of infections and precautionary measures.
Other online worship, study and fellowship offerings are available. See the church website for more information. \
For invitations to the Zoom meetings, please contact the church office.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: ‘A house divided and what can we do about it’
The cultural divide in America that culminated in the siege of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 will be discussed in a presentation to the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship by Thomas Schwartz. He will discuss factors fueling that divide, suggesting that an “us versus them” political climate is morally destructive, and provide modest suggestions for what we can do to achieve our Founding Fathers’ goal of “E Pluribus Unum.”
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.
Paul church holds German sausage sale
The Paul Congregational Church is having its 59th annual German Sausage “Sales” on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 26. We have chosen to cancel the “supper” this year, but will still be selling link sausage for $5 per pound at the church from noon—5 p.m. on that day. The address is 121 North Second West in Paul. Hope to see you there!