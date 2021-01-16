Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Worship online with Episcopal Church of the Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites you to join online worship of Holy Eucharist live at 5 p.m. Saturday. Click the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” The livestream will start 10 minutes before the hour, with the service beginning promptly on the hour.

For those not able to join us online at the live time, the service will be available for viewing at any time a few hours after the live service.

Bishop Brian Thom, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Idaho, has suspended in person worship in Episcopal churches until Idaho moves up again to the Stage Three level of infections and precautionary measures.

Other online worship, study and fellowship offerings are available. See the church website for more information. \

For invitations to the Zoom meetings, please contact the church office.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.