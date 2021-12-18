Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Hollister Presbyterians celebrate Christmas

The Hollister Presbyterian Church will hold its Christmas program Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. After the service, a chili and oyster stew dinner will be served. Please bring items for the donation basket no later than Sunday.

Christmas Eve service will be held Friday at 7 p.m. A dessert bar will follow the service. Visitors are welcome and invited to attend.

The church is at 2461 Central Ave., Hollister. For more information contact Linda at 208-733-9183.

First Presbyterian Church plans Christmas Eve candlelight service

The First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, will hold its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Friday.

Everyone is welcome.

Worship at Ascension Sunday and Christmas Eve

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to join us for worship and Holy Eucharist Sunday at 9 a.m. Masks are required for worship because the congregation is singing during the service. Coffee hour will be held following the service in the parish hall.

The worship service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

On Friday, a choral family Christmas Eve service with Holy Communion will begin at 5 p.m. All are welcome to join us in celebrating Christ’s birth. The service will also be available online. See information above for the YouTube channel.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Join us for Christmas stories, songs and cheer

It’s the fourth Sunday of Advent so let’s join together for a celebration of the upcoming holiday! This Sunday join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for Christmas stories, Christmas songs, and general Christmas cheer!

Our service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls, as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service December 12th.”

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship also invites you to celebrate Christmas with a service on Christmas Eve beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Our service will include a story, singing of carols and a candle-lighting ritual that conveys the spirit of Christmas and the holiday season. Please join us for refreshments after the service.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0