Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Respect for the Interdependent Web of All Existence

Unitarian Universalism affirms and promotes seven Principles used to guide our lives. Our seventh principle affirms and promotes respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part. Social justice, equality, climate change, air and water quality, endangered species and recycling are just a few topics, among the many things in our lives, that are a part of the interdependent web of our existence. According to the Rev. Forrest Gilmore, our seventh Principle may be our Unitarian Universalist way of coming to fully embrace something greater than ourselves. Join us as we discuss how this Principle influences how we live our lives.

Our service Sunday, Jan. 8th will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Books for TF Schools Literacy at Ascension

During the month of January, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be collecting slightly used or new books to be given away to elementary school students in the TF School District to help them gain the joy of reading. Having books, new and used, circulating for kids in our community to read, benefits everyone in our community. Wagons for collecting the books are located in the gathering area of the church.

Fr. Shawn Carty will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m., Sunday at Ascension, observing the first Sunday of Epiphany. Masks are optional. A fellowship coffee hour will take place after the service.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.