Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Meet the Rev. Egbert Ethelred Brown

Born in Jamaica and of African descent, when Rev. Brown answered the call to ministry, he turned away from the security of the AME (African Methodist Episcopalian) Church in favor of the theologically compatible Unitarians.

This Sunday, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s visiting minister from Pocatello, Rev. Jenny Peek, will share this man’s story in relation to our growing efforts to fully support and affirm the dignity and worth of every person.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service November 21st.”

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Advent I at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to celebrate the beginning of Advent, with the lighting of the Advent Wreath and celebration of Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. In these four weeks leading up to Christmas, we will prepare ourselves to welcome Jesus Christ into our lives again. Masks are required for worship, and congregational singing will resume. Fellowship will follow the service in the parish hall.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0