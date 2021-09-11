Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Water Communion Ceremony
The Water Communion Ceremony, also sometimes called Water Ceremony Communion, was first used at a Unitarian-Universalist (UU) worship service in the 1980s. Many UU congregations now hold a “Water Communion Ceremony” once a year, often at the beginning of the new church year (September).
Members, including friends, and visitors are asked to bring to the service a small amount of water representing a place special to them or something they have done this year. During the appointed time, the people one by one pour their water together into a large bowl.
As the water is added, the person who brought it tells why this water is special. Participants may also bring a small sample of water which can be symbolic from of the actual location to add to the bowl.
The combined water is symbolic of our shared faith coming from many different sources and beliefs. It is often then blessed by the congregation, and sometimes is later boiled and used as the congregation’s “holy water” in child dedication ceremonies and similar events.
The Water Ceremony/Communion Service is an excellent opportunity for Unitarian Universalist congregations to express their commitment to our Sixth Principle: We covenant to affirm and promote the goal of world community with peace, liberty and justice for all.
Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for Zoom sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “Zoom Service September 12th.”
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
All Parish Worship at Ascension; Back to School Blessing
Holy Communion will be celebrated only on Sunday morning at 9 a.m., followed by an all-parish potluck brunch. Masks are recommended. Instrumental music will accompany the service. A special Back to School Blessing will take place for students, teachers and administrators, who are encouraged to bring backpacks, school schedules or lesson plans.
The Sunday morning service will also be held online. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”
Wednesday Night Formation, resumes in person on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. The program “Pilgrim: a Course for the Christian Journey” will be led by Fr. Rob Schoeck. Call or email the church for more information.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.
