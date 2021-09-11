Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Water Communion Ceremony

The Water Communion Ceremony, also sometimes called Water Ceremony Communion, was first used at a Unitarian-Universalist (UU) worship service in the 1980s. Many UU congregations now hold a “Water Communion Ceremony” once a year, often at the beginning of the new church year (September).

Members, including friends, and visitors are asked to bring to the service a small amount of water representing a place special to them or something they have done this year. During the appointed time, the people one by one pour their water together into a large bowl.

As the water is added, the person who brought it tells why this water is special. Participants may also bring a small sample of water which can be symbolic from of the actual location to add to the bowl.

The combined water is symbolic of our shared faith coming from many different sources and beliefs. It is often then blessed by the congregation, and sometimes is later boiled and used as the congregation’s “holy water” in child dedication ceremonies and similar events.