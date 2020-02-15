Camp Sunday at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to a worship service of Holy Communion Sunday at 9 a.m. Paradise Point Sunday will be celebrated with camp songs and stories. The congregation is invited to wear camp shirts or sweatshirts to church. Child care is available from 8:45 through the completion of the service. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service with scrapbooks and photos of Paradise Point on display.
Ascension Café, the adult discussion group, will meet from 10:20 to 11:00 a.m. discussing “The Way of Love – Bless.” Canon Lauren will explore the fifth step in The Way of Love, reflecting not only on how we have been blessed, but also how we are to be a blessing to others.
From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the “Dialogues on Race” ecumenical educational series at Ascension will conclude. Prior attendance is not required.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or call 208-733-1248.
A Quest for the Whole Self
Christie Bogle, a professor, linguist, humanist and activist from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ogden, will be the guest speaker Sunday at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Christie invites all to consider their life’s journey and examine the human urge for exploration. Revisiting the common conception of integrity, we will examine what you already know, what you already have, and who you already have been. From a space of wholeness and resilience, we will spend time present to divinity and creativity.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.
For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
