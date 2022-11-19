Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Thanksgiving Beyond the Turkey

Please join our Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist community for a facilitated conversation on the topics of tradition, community, and gratitude. Congregant Perri Gardner will lead a discussion that celebrates and critically explores the Thanksgiving holiday. Please come prepared to engage in conversation and fun activities. The themes of this service will also be relevant to two other excellent events happening in our community on Sunday.

Please consider joining us in community at our Transgender Day of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Additionally, our friends at the United Methodist Church will be hosting a Thanksgiving Feast at 12:30 p.m. in their basement at 360 Shoshone St.

This service will not be on Zoom.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Episcopal Worship; Ascension Reads

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service. The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

The November ingathering for “Gifts of Love” will conclude this weekend. “Gifts of Love” provides a wide variety of books, decorative or smaller items, in new or like-new condition, to four local care facilities. Gifts for all ages are welcome as well as gift-wrapping supplies and monetary donations. Volunteer assistance would also be appreciated. Please contact Nadine Adams, 208-308- 4924.

Ascension Reads will meet at 4 p.m., Sunday in person and on Zoom. We will be discussing “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari. All are welcome.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.