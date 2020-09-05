Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

September Ingathering at Ascension
During the month of September, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, is encouraging donations to Close the Divide Idaho, which strives to provide computers to all school age children in Idaho. Donations of money or computers are welcome. All First Federal Savings Bank offices in Magic Valley are donation spots for computers. Mailed donations can be sent to Idaho Business for Education at 877 W Main St Suite 706, Boise, ID 83702. More information can be found at http://www.idahobe.org/close.
Ascension has resumed in-person worship services with modifications to assure the health of the congregation. Worship will take place at 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening and 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers. Following the service, there will be no fellowship gathering or Christian education program.
In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag . For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel approximately 12 hours after the scheduled service.
All activities, meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is located at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: “The Practice of Being Human”
Life these days is overwhelming, with a global pandemic upending normal routines and American democracy threatened like never before. People with shallow roots can be swept up in the panic of uncertainty. Only by developing our inner lives through spiritual practice will we have the depth of character to withstand the changing tides.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 AM Mountain Time.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.
