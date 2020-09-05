Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

All activities, meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is located at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

Online service: “The Practice of Being Human”

Life these days is overwhelming, with a global pandemic upending normal routines and American democracy threatened like never before. People with shallow roots can be swept up in the panic of uncertainty. Only by developing our inner lives through spiritual practice will we have the depth of character to withstand the changing tides.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please join us online at 10:30 AM Mountain Time.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

