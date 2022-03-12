Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Shame and Vulnerability

How many of you see vulnerability as a weakness? Vulnerability is not a weakness and that myth is profoundly dangerous. Vulnerability is our most accurate measure of courage. The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service will be based on Brené Brown’s TED talk “Listening to Shame.”

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service March 13th.”

A limited number of people who wish to attend our service in person is allowed as long as they are fully vaccinated, wear a mask during the service and maintain social distancing during the service.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Worship and Study at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday. The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” A fellowship time will follow the service.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

