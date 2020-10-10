Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: How can we create ‘Stillness of Heart’ in a time of turbulence and cruelty?
Is it even appropriate to long for a still heart when the world cries for action? In the next Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service, Debra Smith will share her journey into the heart of social justice work — a journey into a deeper understanding of collective liberation that brought her face to face with her own fears and defenses. Aided by her Unitarian Universalist faith, Debra is beginning to grow into a fuller sense of stillness that accommodates the disquiet we are experiencing both in the world and in ourselves.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Join the service online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For instructions on how to enter, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join the online service.
Holy Communion at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will offer worship services of Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.
Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel approximately 12 hours after the scheduled service.
All in-church activities, meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time. A Sunday afternoon Christian study will be held on Zoom at 4 p.m. Sunday, discussing the book “Wishful Thinking (A Seeker’s ABC)” by Frederick Buechner.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
