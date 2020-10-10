Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: How can we create ‘Stillness of Heart’ in a time of turbulence and cruelty?

Is it even appropriate to long for a still heart when the world cries for action? In the next Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service, Debra Smith will share her journey into the heart of social justice work — a journey into a deeper understanding of collective liberation that brought her face to face with her own fears and defenses. Aided by her Unitarian Universalist faith, Debra is beginning to grow into a fuller sense of stillness that accommodates the disquiet we are experiencing both in the world and in ourselves.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Join the service online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For instructions on how to enter, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join the online service.

Holy Communion at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will offer worship services of Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.