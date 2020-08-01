Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August Ingathering at Ascension

During the month of August, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension is taking donations for the “Angel Fund” at the Twin Falls School District. This fund is designed to meet the needs of families in the district and help children succeed in school. Essential needs like clothing, cleaning supplies, transportation and school supplies for these students may be provided. The Angel Fund is a direct way to help show God’s love to the least of these. Donations may be made to: Twin Falls School District Attn: Bill Brulotte, 201 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls, ID 83301. Please put “Angel Fund” in the memo line.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, has resumed in-person worship services with modifications to assure the health of the congregation. Worship will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers. Following the service, there will be no fellowship gathering or Christian education program.