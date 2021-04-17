Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to worship with us on at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service. Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.

A livestream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.

Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

Online service: ‘Becoming’