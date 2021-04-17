Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to worship with us on at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service. Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
A livestream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”
For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.
Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: ‘Becoming’
“Becoming” is a process that occupies our whole lives, if we are thinking, feeling beings. In our spiritual lives, as well as our physical lives, we’re continually “becoming” something other what we once were. If something doesn’t grow or change, it’s probably stagnating, dying, or even dead. Sometimes, we know where we’re heading in life, and we know what we aspire to become, and we take steps toward that end.
However, sometimes, and for some of us, we are more acted upon than acting toward an end, and we may not know where the journey will take us. Like driftwood in a river, we may emerge beautifully polished, or twisted and shattered.
Exploring the ways we have become, hope to become, intend to become, and likely will become gives us insight into who we are.
Sharing those insights with one another helps us, variously, to be at peace with ourself, understand one another better, and make decisions that will enhance our journey to becoming the self we hope to become.
In the April 18 service, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will hold small group discussions in which our members will share and discuss their “becoming” experiences, hopes, and intentions.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online this Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.