Prayers for All is today
TWIN FALLS — The first Saturday of the month means praying for everyone from different faith perspectives at Prayers for All. The public is invited to celebrate at 10 a.m. today at Max Newlin’s home, 328 Seventh Ave. E.
Sponsored by the Baha’i Faith of Twin Falls, this month’s theme is “Peace.” Prayers from Buddhist, Christian and Jewish scriptures, “Bhagavad Gita,” the “Quran” and “Baha’i Prayers” will be read. Discussion will follow without proselytizing and with respect for all viewpoints.
For more information, call Max at 208-221-8621.
Methodists hold corned beef and cabbage dinner
WENDELL — The United Methodist Church will hold a corned beef and cabbage dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church, 175 E. Main St. The cost is by donation.
Ascension hosts Mardi Gras
TWIN FALLS — The community is invited to a Mardi Gras celebration at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N. Let the good times roll with jazz music and tasty Cajun food. Costumes are welcome, but not required. There will also be a silent auction of donated items and delicious desserts.
The event will raise funds to support the community garden and outdoor labyrinth at Ascension.
Tickets are $25 per person — advance purchase requested. For reservations, call Nancy at 208-733-4730 or Betsy at 208-421-3819.
Unitarian Universalists explore spiritual journeys
TWIN FALLS — Many Unitarian Universalists have diverse and interesting paths they have taken in their spiritual journeys. For some, Unitarian Universalism became a part of their lives after leaving a religion they grew up in. For others, Unitarian Universalism is the first organized religion in which they have found a home. For all Unitarian Universalists, spiritual journeys are an important part of who they are.
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls, as four Unitarian Universalists share their spiritual journeys.
Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Methodists hold Lenten events
WENDELL — The United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries churches will observe the end of the Epiphany season and the beginning of Lent with traditional services that trace their origins to the early Christian church. The community is invited to attend and may participate in all parts of worship.
Shrove Tuesday is the last day before Lent. Related practices include indulging in food that is often given up during Lent: meat, eggs, fat ... and pancakes. A Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wendell United Methodist Church, 175 E. Main. Pancakes, eggs and sausage will be served. The cost is by donation.
Lent is a season of the Christian year to focus on simple living, prayer and fasting in order to grow closer to God. It’s the 40 days before Easter, beginning on Ash Wednesday. Lent excludes Sundays because every Sunday is like a little Easter.
Ash Wednesday services, with imposition of ashes, will be held at these locations:
- 9:30 a.m. at the Hagerman United Methodist Church, corner of Fourth and Salmon
- 12:15 p.m. at the Jerome church, 211 S. Buchanan
- 5:45 p.m. at the Filer church, corner of Fifth and Union
- 6:30 p.m. at the Wendell church, 175 E. Main
Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at 371 Eastland Drive N., with healing prayer offered during worship. Nursery care for children younger than five begins at 8:45 a.m.
Following the service, Barry Knoblich will speak about the Optimist Youth House and its continuing needs.
Sunday Afternoon Religious Study will discuss the book “Eager to Love” by Fr. Richard Rohr at 4 p.m. at Ascension.
Everyone is invited to the Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper which will be served by the vestry at 6 p.m. at Ascension. A free-will donation will be appreciated.Ash Wednesday will be observed with services at 12:15 and 7 p.m. at the church.
The imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion will be offered at both services.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Crossroads Methodists host Ash Wednesday service
KIMBERLY — The Crossroads United Methodist Church will host an Ash Wednesday service at noon at 131 Syringa Ave., followed by a light lunch. All are welcome at Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 208-423-4311.
Rupert Methodists hold Ash Wednesday service
RUPERT — The United Methodist Church will hold an Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. at 605 H St. The public is welcome to attend.
Lighthouse hosts free matinee movie
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Church will host a free matinee movie, “Like Arrows,” at 2:30 p.m. March 10 at its Worship and Performing Arts Center at the back of the building. FamilyLife’s first feature film explores the challenges and joys that come with raising children. Through a journey that unfolds over 50 years, Charlie and Alice discover the unmistakable power of family, and that it’s living by God’s Word that brings transformation and hope.
Only 250 seats are available so come early.
