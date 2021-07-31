Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal worship changes

Holy Communion will be celebrated at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person as well as online. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Instrumental music will accompany the service.

Seating at both services has been changed to allow closer seating in the center area, as well as distanced seating options on the sides and loft. Passing of the peace physically is now an option, while remaining in your pew; peace signs or bows are welcome as well.

An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services. Fellowship after church will now have tables both inside and outside.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

