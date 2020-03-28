Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events
0 comments

Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Pews sit ready for members at the new Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship building in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Unitarian Universalist to worship online

Due to the new coronavirus, our Fellowship will once again have an online service on Sunday.

Intern Minister Mary Beth Bolin will facilitate an online worship for both Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Magic Valley Unitarian Unitarian Fellowship at 10 a.m. on Zoom.

The service, “Wisdom of our Elders,” will include reflections from a few of the elders at Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on how we experience aging and how we go about searching for understanding throughout our lives, eventually growing into wisdom.

This service will help all of us, whatever our age, dig into what it means to be living a life of near-constant transition, bringing both new challenges and the invitation to greater wisdom.

Afterward, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will be invited to a virtual coffee hour/mixer. Login information for coffee hour will be posted on our website: https://magicvalleyuu.org

Directions to log in for worship at 10 a.m Sunday:

On a computer or smartphone with a Zoom app, click this link: https://zoom.us/j/9828075151

  • Or log in to zoom and type in this meeting ID: 982-807-5151
  • To call in on your phone, dial this number: 253-215-8782 and type in the above meeting ID.
  • This login information will also be posted on
https://boiseuu.org/

and

https://magicvalleyuu.org
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News