Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Unitarian Universalist to worship online

Due to the new coronavirus, our Fellowship will once again have an online service on Sunday.

Intern Minister Mary Beth Bolin will facilitate an online worship for both Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Magic Valley Unitarian Unitarian Fellowship at 10 a.m. on Zoom.

The service, “Wisdom of our Elders,” will include reflections from a few of the elders at Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on how we experience aging and how we go about searching for understanding throughout our lives, eventually growing into wisdom.

This service will help all of us, whatever our age, dig into what it means to be living a life of near-constant transition, bringing both new challenges and the invitation to greater wisdom.

Afterward, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will be invited to a virtual coffee hour/mixer. Login information for coffee hour will be posted on our website: https://magicvalleyuu.org

Directions to log in for worship at 10 a.m Sunday:

On a computer or smartphone with a Zoom app, click this link: https://zoom.us/j/9828075151