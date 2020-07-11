Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Online service: Rapid response and organizing for agricultural workers during COVID-19

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will on Sunday host Samantha Guerrero, the bilingual agricultural and food community organizer for the Idaho Organization of Resource Council. Samantha will discuss how agricultural workers are able to be organized during COVID-19.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please join us at 10:30 a.m.

For instructions on how to enter the online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join the service.

