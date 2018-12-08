Movie Night at Ascension: Get ready for skiing
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to a showing of “The Warren Miller 65th Anniversary Film” at 6 p.m. tonight in the parish hall, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Bring your favorite ski snack and/or beverage to share. Hot chocolate will be provided. All current, former and prospective skiers/boarders, prepare to be entertained.
Game night, usually held on the second weekend, will not be held this month.
The Second Sunday of Advent will be celebrated at 9 a.m. with the lighting of the Advent wreath and Holy Communion. Nursery care for children five years and younger will begin at 8:45 a.m. Refreshments and an Advent activity for all ages will happen in the parish hall after the service, led by Rev. Lauren Schoeck. All are welcome for worship and fellowship.
Drums Not Tums, the Djembe drumming group, will meet on from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday in the church library with Robbie Fox facilitating. The cost is $10 per participant. If you need a drum supplied, call 208-961-1349. There will be no drumming group meeting on Christmas Eve.
Bible Study meets from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday to discuss the Bible readings and themes for the upcoming Sunday, led by Rev. Rob Schoeck.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Unitarian Universalists asks ‘Humanism: Does It Fit Spirituality?’
TWIN FALLS — Humanism is the belief that human beings are the source of meaning and values. It is a scientific search, self-correcting and open to change with new knowledge and new insights. Some religious evangelists deride humanism as a faith leading nowhere.
Humanists see humanity as having the capacity for continued growth and development, and they accept responsibility for encouraging that growth. But there are different types of humanism: literary, renaissance, western cultural, philosophical, Christian, modern, secular and religious.
Learn and discuss this philosophy of life at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The congregation meets at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W., near County West.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is in the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Twin Falls Methodists host Wednesday mini-concerts
TWIN FALLS — Brown Bag Mini-Concerts will continue its holiday series at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Short organ concerts will be held at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19.
Bring a sack lunch and relax in the sanctuary to celebrate the holidays with local organists. For more information, call 208-733-5872 or email tffumc@gmail.com.
Reformed Church hosts Liberty Quartet
TWIN FALLS — The Reformed Church has announced that the Liberty Quartet will present a concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at the church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls.
The Liberty Quartet is a full-time traditional southern gospel group based in the Boise area. It currently averages 50,000 to 70,000 miles per year, ministering in performances for church services, nursing homes, prisons and other ministries.
Whether or not you are a fan of southern gospel music, you will certainly enjoy the enthusiasm these men exhibit while singing and serving the Lord.
No admission fee is requested, but a free-will offering will be appreciated.
Magic Valley Ministries holds concert
BUHL — The United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries’ fifth annual Festival of Carols will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the United Methodist Church, 908 Maple St., Buhl.
The community is invited to sing Christmas carols and enjoy some seasonal stories. The event is free.
For more information, call 208-329-0254 or email ummvmoffice@gmail.com.
Children’s Christmas Program at Bible Church
TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Bible Church’s children will present “Because of God’s Great Love” during the morning service at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 at 204 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.
Teens will lead worship before the program. Dr. Bear Morton’s sermon will be “The Depths of Christ’s Love: Undeserved” — the second in his December series, “The Depths of Christ’s Love.”
The morning will conclude with a time of fellowship, coffee and goodies. For more information, call 208-733-5248 or email mvbc@mvbibletf.org.
Christmas Eve candlelight service at Amazing Grace
TWIN FALLS — Bring the whole family on Christmas Eve for a one-hour candlelight service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. The event is free.
For more information, call 208-736-0727 or email agf@agf.org.
Bible Church holds candlelight service
TWIN FALLS — The public is invited to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ during Magic Valley Bible Church’s Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 at 204 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.
Communion will be served. For more information, call 208-733-5248 or email mvbc@mvbibletf.org.
