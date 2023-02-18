Freedom Riders

Pam Blankenheim will lead the discussion of the thirteen original Freedom Riders, one of whom was Pam’s husband, Ed Blankenheim (1934–2004), who traveled from our nations capital, Washington DC to the deep South in hopes of sitting Blacks and Whites together to challenge the Jim Crow laws that were active in the South despite UCC rulings that desegregated interstate travel.

The bus Pam’s husband was on was firebombed. These thirteen Freedom riders barely escaped with their lives. The bus was traveling from our nation’s capital, Washington DC, to the deep South in hopes of sitting Blacks and Whites together to challenge the Jim Crow laws that were still active in that part of the country despite UCC rulings that desegregated interstate travel.

Prior to becoming a Freedom Rider, Ed Blankenheim’s experience as a young Marine in North Carolina, where he witnessed segregation and racism, laid the groundwork for his role in the Civil Rights movement.

After leaving the military, Blankenheim enrolled in classes at the University of Arizona, where he helped Black students suffering from housing discrimination. He also joined the NAACP and soon after was offered a spot as a Freedom Rider.

Blankenheim was 27 when the bus he rode into Anniston, Alabama was set on fire on Mother’s Day 1961. He the blaze, but lost several teeth after being hit in the face with a tire iron.

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service on Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Lent Begins; Ash Wednesday at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at EpiscopalTwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

The Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21st, served by the Vestry. All are welcome; a free-will donation is appreciated.

Ascension will mark the beginning of Lent with Ash Wednesday services at 12:15 and 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22nd. Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion will be offered at both services.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Here is the First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls worship schedule for February:

Feb. 19th Worship: Sermon Title “Fan or Follower,” Exodus 24:12-18 and Matthew 17:1-9.

Ash Wednesday: Feb. 22nd; come anytime between 12 and 1 p.m. located in Sanctuary. Everyone is invited.

Sunday school is held at 8:30 a.m. and Worships at 10:00 a.m., at its building, located at 209 Fifth Ave. N.

The church will also be offering:

Sandwich Saturday, 10:30 a.m., every other Saturday outside of the church. Free bag lunch for those in need.

Blessing Box: Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing and leave some. Located outside of the Church.