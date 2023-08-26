Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

“The Sound of (Noisy!) Silence“

Where and how do we create space for stillness? What might be there, in the quiet, waiting for our attention? Inspired by nature as fresh light on the Simon and Garfunkel tune, Rev. Jenny Peek brings this soulful reflection to Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed — or none at all — immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible.

Please park at the rear of the building or on the street. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites you to a celebration of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 27. All are welcome at Ascension’s services of worship, including children.

During the month of August, Ascension Church will collect school supplies to be shared with students in the Twin Falls School District. Many thanks to all who support our students and educators in the area.

Ascension Church’s Sunday service is available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” The building is handicapped accessible and located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or 208-733-1248.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

209 Fifth Ave. N.

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is Welcome!

Community Outreach:

Sandwich Saturday — Free bag lunch at 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday (Sept. 2) located outside the church.

Blessing Box — Always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside the church entrance.