Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

‘Beloved Community: what it is and what it is not’

In these divisive times, we seem to be a nation of people drifting apart, instead of coalescing. It’s all too easy for conscientious people to become righteously indignant over the beliefs, words, and actions of other equally conscientious people, and disagreeing without being disagreeable is in danger of becoming a lost art.

For Unitarian Universalists, the concept of Beloved Community extends to all people. It is the widest circle of inclusive love you can imagine, embracing all persons, and no single voice, or party, or position, or denomination can own it. Beloved Community is not devoid of conflict, but brave in the hard work of listening and forgiveness, the hard work of working it out, with no souls left or thrown overboard.

Beloved Community happens when people of diverse racial, ethnic, educational, class, gender, abilities, sexual orientation backgrounds/identities come together in an interdependent relationship of love, mutual respect, and care that seeks to realize justice within the community and in the broader world.”

Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s service Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service October 31st.”

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible in rear. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Blanket, sleeper gathering concludes

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to weekend worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, either in person or online. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” Masks are required. Instrumental music will accompany the service. A fellowship time will take place following the service, both indoors and outside.

This is the final weekend of the gathering of blankets and blanket sleepers, to be donated to Department of Health and Welfare for the use of children in protective services and foster care. All donations will be blessed at the worship service prior to donation.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Harvest dinner

St. Nicholas Catholic Women will hold their harvest dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Nicholas Parish Hall, 802 F St. in Rupert.

Traditional turkey dinner will be served with all the trimmings! Homemade pies included. Take out will be available.

Price per adult is $12 and children 6 – 12 are $5.

There will be a gift shop with homemade items and food along with gift baskets.

The Rescue Story Tour

Two-time Grammy winner Zach Williams with special guests We The Kingdom and Cain bring the Rescue Story Tour to Lighthouse Church in Twin Falls on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the church, 960 Eastland Drive. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $40 for early access and $20 for groups and are available at eventbrite.com.

Part of a 40-city tour, concertgoers will get to hear many of Williams’ popular songs like his recent top-charting and Grammy-winning “There Was Jesus” along with longtime favorites such as “Chain Breaker,” “Old Church Choir,” and “Fear Is A Liar,” as well as newer hits such as “Rescue Story,” the No. 1 single “Less Like Me,” “Stand My Ground,” “The Struggle,” and many more.

To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0