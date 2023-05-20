The Episcopal Church of the Ascension

Ascension Church Celebrates Graduates

During the month of May, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect items for campers who will visit Paradise Point Camp this summer on Payette Lake near McCall. Sunscreen, Bandaids, stamps, stationery packets, mugs, pool noodles, paintbrushes, washable markers, pencils, and pens are some of the items being collected. Learn more about Paradise Point Camp, a place of faith, fellowship, and fun, at their website: paradisepointcamp.org.

Sunday morning worship with Holy Communion will be celebrated by Fr. Shawn Carty at 9 a.m. Sunday and will be in-person and available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.EpiscopalTwinFalls.org or 208-733-1248.

Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Spiritual growth through creativity

Being creative is just one way to expand your spirituality. As Martha Alderson, author of Boundless Creativity states “Creativity offers your opportunities to step away from your everyday reality and develop your inner spiritual life. Create something out of nothing but your imagination, you gain a new sense of yourself. Creativity awakens us in the power of now and brings value and meaning to every aspect of our lives. Join us for an interactive discussion and service on being creative.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign-in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign-in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 AM at 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is Welcome!

May 21 Sermon Title: “Being Bigger Than You Think” Acts 1:6-14 and John 17:1-11

Community Outreach:

Blessing Box — Always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside Church entrance on Fifth Avenue.

Sandwich Saturday — Free bag lunch event, May 27 and June 9, 10:30 a.m. located outside church entrance.