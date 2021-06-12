Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Food Ingathering at Ascension
During the month of June, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be collecting non-perishable food for the Twin Falls School District food pantries and some supplies for the backpack program such as: granola bars, nutritional snacks, cups of soup, etc. (things a child can fix). Items are being collected in wagons in the gathering area of the church.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at Ascension at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person as well as online. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”
At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services.
Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Magic Valley Unitarian-Universalists to Meet at Nat Soo Pah
Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will meet at Nat Soo Pah Hot Springs and Campground, 2738 E. 2400 N. in Twin Falls instead of our regular location.
Please join us for this special outdoor service.
We will meet in the pavilion in the camping area. Camping is available on your own. Because we have rented the pavilion, swimming in the hot tub pool is available for $2 a person. For more information contact Nat Soo Pah at 208-655-4337 or at their website natsoopah.com.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are welcome.
Please bring a chair to sit on and a swim suit/towels if you plan to swim.
For additional information or driving directions to Nat Soo Pah please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
