Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Magic Valley Unitarian-Universalists to Meet at Nat Soo Pah

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will meet at Nat Soo Pah Hot Springs and Campground, 2738 E. 2400 N. in Twin Falls instead of our regular location.

Please join us for this special outdoor service.

We will meet in the pavilion in the camping area. Camping is available on your own. Because we have rented the pavilion, swimming in the hot tub pool is available for $2 a person. For more information contact Nat Soo Pah at 208-655-4337 or at their website natsoopah.com.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are welcome.

Please bring a chair to sit on and a swim suit/towels if you plan to swim.

For additional information or driving directions to Nat Soo Pah please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0