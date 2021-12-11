Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Warm Up Twin Falls

It’s that time of year when we see chilly days and frigid nights, so the Warm Up Twin Falls project has started up again at Twin Falls United Methodist Church.

The clothesline is up on the Fourth Street side of the building. Hats, gloves and scarves are being added regularly to the line and railings. We encourage anyone who needs these items to help themselves and please, spread the word to help our community stay warm this winter.

Anyone that would like to purchase or make hats, scarves or gloves is welcome to stop by and add their items to the clothesline or railings. If you would prefer to drop items off, the church building is open and staff are available Monday through Friday mornings from 9-12.

What If I Did NOTHING Every Day?

Making time for nothing — does this feel indulgent, or pointless? As a novice in scheduling “nothing time,” Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship visiting minister Rev. Jenny shares her reflection on this practice. What keeps us so busy, and how is that busy-ness serving us?

Our service Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service December 12th.”

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

CASA Ingathering at Ascension; Ascension Reads

During the month of December, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be decorating the Christmas tree in the gathering area with hats, scarves, mittens and other warm items to be donated to Court Appointed Special Advocates for the children they serve. CASA serves children who have been abused or neglected, many of whom come into the court system with very little clothing.

The community is welcomed to celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. In these four weeks leading up to Christmas, we will prepare ourselves to welcome Jesus Christ into our lives again. Masks are required for worship, and congregational singing has resumed. Fellowship will follow the service in the parish hall.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

On Sunday Dec. 12, the last of the fall “Ascension Reads” book study series will conclude with a 4 p.m. Zoom discussion of “The Little Book of Restorative Justice,” by Howard Zehr. Contact Fr. Rob Schoeck for the link to this Zoom meeting.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

First Presbyterian Church plans Christmas Eve candlelight service

The First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, will hold its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

Everyone is welcome.

