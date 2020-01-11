Shining light on feelings about religion
We all have biases, positive and negative. Sometimes by examining our past, we shine light on the origins of deeply embedded feelings about religion.
Our visiting minister, the Rev. Jenny Peek, will reflect on this topic, exploring how unexamined religious biases may block us from living fully in our values.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
For further information, call 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit our website at magicvalleyUU.org
Djembe drumming at Ascension
Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Lauren Schoeck presiding. Nursery care for children 5 and under is available from 8:45 a.m. until after the service. A fellowship coffee hour is held after the worship service, as well as Adult Christian Education where we will continue the discussion of “The Way of Love” with the topic “Worship.”
Sunday afternoon from 4 to 5:30 p.m., an ecumenical study, “Dialogues on Race” will continue at Ascension. Christian leaders from The Episcopal Church of Ascension, Our Savior Lutheran Church and The First Presbyterian Church, all from Twin Falls, are working together and invite members of their congregations and the community to explore this curriculum program together.
Djembe Drumming with Paula Dodd meets from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13th. Doors open at 6:35 p.m. Contact Paula, 208-961-1349 if you need a drum supplied.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Dr. N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or call 208-733-1248.
