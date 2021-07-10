Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Hollister Presbyterians hold ‘Meeting in the Pines’
The Hollister Presbyterian Church will be holding its annual Meeting in the Pines Saturday to Monday at the Porcupine Springs Camp ground, loop B.
The campground is 2 miles south of the Magic Ski area. Camping is available but limited. The event will kick off Saturday evening with a hotdog roast, potluck and fellowship. A potluck Sunday at noon will feature a variety of Dutch oven dishes with the meat being provided by the church. Please bring a law chair and a salad or desert to share. Table service will be provided by the church. Following lunch there will be a special worship service with Pastoor Jim Sommer speaking.
Visitors are welcome and invited to attend. For more information contact Linda at 208-733-9183.
Rest
Even though we were all stuck at home last year, none of us really got any rest; in fact, most of us probably feel tired and burned out. Social justice work can burn us out, too. Taking time to rest is critical to our effectiveness and joy in making the world a better place.
Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service this Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com. In the subject line write “Zoom Service July 11.”
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
Ascension Ingathering Continues for TF School DistrictThe Episcopal Church of the Ascension is continuing to collect non-perishable food for the Twin Falls School District food pantries and backpack program through July. Donations of foods, particularly canned goods (soups, fruits) and other items which are easy for children to prepare are appreciated. Collection wagons are located in the gathering area of the church.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person as well as online. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”
At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor@magicvalley.com.