Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Ascension Ingathering Continues for TF School DistrictThe Episcopal Church of the Ascension is continuing to collect non-perishable food for the Twin Falls School District food pantries and backpack program through July. Donations of foods, particularly canned goods (soups, fruits) and other items which are easy for children to prepare are appreciated. Collection wagons are located in the gathering area of the church.