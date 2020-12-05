Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online Service: Still, Still, Still

In some ways, we’ve been in a holding pattern since March — waiting for things to get back to normal. What does it mean to wait well? In the season of Advent, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will discuss how waiting for its own sake enriches us spiritually and can help us during this time.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

