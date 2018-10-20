Unitarian Universalists explore ‘Sanctuary of the Heart’
TWIN FALLS — The word “sanctuary” so often means a physical place, often a holy place. It can mean the primary space in a church or synagogue or temple, and it can mean the protection such a space provides for people seeking safety. Rev. Elizabeth Greene will explore those meanings and also what it means to have a holy protected space within ourselves.
The public is welcome to hear Greene speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W. near County West, Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person, justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is in the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Burley Methodists host Harvest Bazaar
BURLEY — The United Methodist Church will hold its annual Harvest Bazaar and Pork Loin Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, 450 E. 27th St., Burley. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
All the trimmings and a dessert extravaganza will be included. Costs are $7 for adults, $4 for children 4 to 12, with children younger than three admitted free.
Advent calendars and raffle at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will sell raffle tickets and Advent calendars before and after worship on Sunday to support the church’s Neighbors in Need ministry. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5; Advent calendars are priced from $3 to $10.
Raffle items will be on display through Nov. 1 at Ascension. Tickets can be purchased from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the church office, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. The raffle drawing will be at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls. You do not need to be present to win.
The Neighbors in Need ministry provides food boxes and limited financial assistance to families in crisis, upon referral from the South Central Community Action Agency. The raffle and Advent calendars generate funds to support this ministry all year round.
Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Child care for children five and younger will be from at 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Refreshments and Christian Education for children and adults will be held after the service.
Djembe Drumming — simple drumming in community — will be from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the church — to reduce stress and lift your spirit and mood. All ages are welcome. For information or if you need a drum supplied, call 208-961-1349.
On Wednesdays, the handwork group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. — working on hats and scarves for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), prayer shawls, hats for preemies at St. Luke’s and other individual projects.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Kimberly Methodists host turkey dinner
KIMBERLY — Crossroads United Methodist Church will host its 87th annual turkey dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly.
Take-out and drive-through services will be available. A recommended donation of $8 will be appreciated.
For more information, call 208-423-4311.
