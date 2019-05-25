Grace and gratitude as everyday spiritual practices
TWIN FALLS — Rev. Jenny Peek, visiting Unitarian-Universalist minister from Pocatello, will share her journey in admitting hard truths, in how loving others has to begin much closer to home. If you tire of the inner critic, you are not alone.
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for this introspective service on treating ourselves as well as we would treat others. The congregation meets at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Ascension Episcopal events
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., with the Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Childcare for infants to 5-year-olds will be available from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. A fellowship coffee and refreshments hour will happen after the service.
“Living the Questions,” an adult video and discussion program, will continue from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls.
Drumming won’t be held on Monday because it’s Memorial Day. The church office will also be closed.
On Thursday, Bible Study will meet from 11 a.m. to noon to discuss the readings and themes for the upcoming Sunday, led by the Rev. Rob Schoeck.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
