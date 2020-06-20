Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Online service: ‘Summer solstice: A time of light when we are living in darkness”

The Norse goddess of the sun — Sunna or Sól — is a light in the darkness. Worshiping and honoring her is the observance of a great, annual event at a time when we are faced with the full power of the sun.

A video by Arith Härger will be presented to the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sunday to explain how Sunna brings light, growth, energy, warmth and joy.

Arith brings into focus emotions that the sun gives to the earth: energy, vitamins, nutrients and health.

By disrespecting the earth, we are disrespecting life. Sunna brings us that energy.

Unitarian Universalist member Guy Hopkins will tie the discussion by Arith into a brief summary at the end with thoughts and actions that we should be doing.

Solstice songs, children’s poem, and a Solstice Blot conducted by Bjórn “Bull” Hansen will also be presented.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please contact mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for instructions on how to enter the online service.

