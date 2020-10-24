Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Holy Communion at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will offer worship services of Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.
Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel approximately 12 hours after the scheduled service.
All in-church activities, meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: ‘Change Is [a little bit] Easier When We Have To’
Change is hard, they say, with good reason. Rev. Jenny Peek, the visiting minister from Pocatello, brings Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship her reflection on adaptation during the pandemic. What will we carry forward? Could this be a new era of revitalized Unitarian Universalism? Join us 10:30 a.m. Sunday for worship.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
For instructions on how to enter the online service, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message saying you would like to join the service.
Greg and Glenda Bostock offer Magic Valley concert
Greg and Glenda Bostock merge the international language of music and video, adding inspiring visuals to their soul-stirring music and life-changing testimonies. Many of their songs and videos have been used nationally and internationally bringing hope to people all around the world.
After being stranded in Vietnam due to the pandemic, the Bostocks experienced the feeling of being trapped abroad, only to discover God had them exactly where they needed to be.
The Bostocks are bringing the message that God’s promises are true and He will never leave us or forsake us. If God is for us, who can be against us?
Join the Bostocks as they share a message of hope found in Jesus Christ through anointed music and testimonies! Admission is free, but this ministry is funded through contributions and monthly support. As a 501©(3) non-profit organization, donations are tax-deductible.
For more information, go to blastoffmusic.org.
The concert will be 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at Rock Creek Community Church, 262 Fifth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Call 208-734-5268 for more information.
