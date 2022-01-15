Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Worship at Ascension; Neighbors in Need Awareness

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required for worship, as congregational singing has resumed. The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

During the months of January and February, Ascension’s outreach ministry, “Neighbors in Need,” is in the spotlight. A fundraising online auction will be held in February to support the ministry of providing food to families through Twin Falls School District food pantries and limited financial support to local families upon referral from Community Action. Donations for the auction are welcome; please contact the church office with your information.

During the month of February, in addition to the auction, non-perishable food items for the NIN Pantry will be collected. Many thanks to everyone in the community who supports this outreach to those in our community who struggle to meet basic needs.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Martin Luther King Day brings hope

The celebration of Martin Luther King Day is a recognition of one of the most outstanding leaders in the American civil rights movement. He was a man who advanced civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience and provided hope to millions that we can be a country of equal rights.

Today, we are still faced with division and inequality that is similar in some ways, yet very different in other ways from what existed when Dr. King fought for equal rights of all people. The divisions in our country have become more visible in the past several years and it concerns many people. What hope can we provide that will bring us back to one nation rather than a divided nation?

Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls, as well as on Zoom. Please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for Zoom sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service January 16th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality, compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected. Email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Minidoka Christian Education Association Potato Bar

Paul Community Church will host a potato bar free will donation fundraiser for Minidoka Christian Education Association at noon Sunday, Jan. 23.

The event will be at the church, 127 W. Clark St., Paul.

All are invited. Take-outs are welcome.

For more information, call 208-438-5530.

Paul Congregational Church hosts 60th annual German Sausage Sale

The Paul Congregational Church is having its 60th annual German Sausage Sales Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The church chose to cancel the supper this year, but will still be selling link sausage by the pound at the church from noon to 5 p.m.

The church is at 121 N. Second W., Paul.

