Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Has Christmas changed as I have?

Many of us who celebrate the Christmas season come from backgrounds where there may be traditions for celebrating this holiday. For some, the celebration of Christmas may have changed over time or changed as we have gotten older. For some, it may be that Christmas has changed. We invite you to join us in this discussion service and share how Christmas has changed for you or how you have changed in the way that we see and celebrate the holiday season.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service December 18th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Ascension Reads, Christmas Caroling

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate the fourth Sunday in Advent with Holy Communion at 9 a.m., Sunday. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service. All are welcome. Masks are optional.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Reads will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday, in person and on Zoom, discussing 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari. All are welcome.

At 5 p.m., parishioners and guests will gather in the parish hall to spread Christmas love and joy to our Ascension family with a caroling caravan. Carolers will return to the parish hall for a light supper and fellowship.

Indoor Labyrinth at Ascension

The longest night of the year, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will make its indoor labyrinth available for Blue Christmas meditation walking. The labyrinth will be open from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 in the parish hall.

Not everyone feels “merry” at Christmas time, and for many the busy-ness of the season is difficult. The labyrinth offers an accessible way to step into the moment, to focus, meditate or pray. Please invite friends or neighbors to join you.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin FallsMore information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.