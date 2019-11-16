St. Nicholas Catholic School holds fundraiser
RUPERT — St. Nicholas Catholic School invites you to attend its Roaring Twenties Gala at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Burley Inn Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave.
Enjoy an evening with friends, appetizers, live and silent auctions, raffle games and more. Dress for the theme or just the night out.
St. Jerome’s hosts Craft Bazaar
JEROME — St. Jerome’s Catholic Church will hold its Craft Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, 216 Second Ave. E. Admission is free.
There will be more than 20 local artists in attendance, as well as crafts and a Sweet Shop. A $6 lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Methodists hold Holiday Bazaar
TWIN FALLS — The First United Methodist Church annual Holiday Bazaar and Lunch will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Enter across from City Park on Fourth Avenue.
There will be many vendors in attendance including small businesses, handmade crafts and baked goods. A soup and sandwich lunch will be offered by Boy Scout Troop 67.
‘The Way of Love’ and Movie Night at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will hold Sunday service of Holy Communion at 9 a.m., with the Reverend Canon Lauren Schoeck presiding. Nursery care for children 5 and under is available from 8:45 a.m. until after the service.
Ascension Café, the adult study group, will meet after worship to continue a discussion on “The Way of Love.” The focus for this week is “Learn” — when we open our hearts and minds to Scripture, we learn to see God’s story and God’s activity in everyday life. All are welcome. Attendance at prior sessions is not necessary.
You have free articles remaining.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. For more information about Ascension: Call 208-733-1248 or email ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Unitarians to discuss standing on the side of love, justice and compassion
TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has a new series of events in which local individuals share their stories.
The first of these is a transgender panel event. The second will involve a panel of local refugees sharing their stories.
The fellowship recently created a video describing the innovative ways it’s using its new space. Unitarian Universalists across the country watched this video for inspiration. Now it will be shared with the community here. Come ready to share your dreams of how it can use its new home to establish a unique identity in Twin Falls.
Join the fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Gooding Methodists offer Thanksgiving dinner
GOODING — Continuing a more than 60-year tradition, the Gooding Methodist Men’s Club is having its annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner Thursday.
The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the Gooding Methodist Church. The charge is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years. Proceeds are used to support youth activities and Cub Scouts as well as other projects within the church. Takeout meals are also available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.